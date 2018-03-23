Since its beginnings in 2000, Danish brand Ganni has slowly conquered the fashion world with its easygoing, hyper feminine aesthetic and cult following. #GanniGirls like Lucy Williams, Pernille Teisbaek, Emili Sindlev, and Stephanie Broek have flooded our Instagram feeds over the past few years, donning Little House on the Prairie-esque dresses, leopard and floral-print waterfall hemmed skirts, and slogan tees under relaxed blazers. The brand has inspired a slew of labels that target the woman who wants to shop smarter and more responsibly, combining mid-range price points with classic design (with a contemporary twist) that fits seamlessly into both our work and weekend wardrobes.
For those who get just as excited about the brand’s Georgette wrap dresses as its rainbow-bright knits, good news has arrived in the form of a spring-perfect denim collection. Partnering with Net-A-Porter to launch a capsule collection of pastel-hued and paintbox-bright denim pieces, dedicated Ganni followers, as well as those looking for a new season refresh, will be lusting after the line.
Ganni’s creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, teamed up with Swedish brand Magniberg to produce 10 ready-to-wear items spanning jackets, jeans and skirts — Ganni’s first official venture into denim. Magniberg may specialize in bed linen but the brains behind the brand — Bengt Thornefors and Christoffer Svensson — have previously worked on denim offerings at Acne Studios, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent. This being their first fashion-focused collaboration since founding Magniberg, the duo worked closely with Ganni to answer all our spring denim needs.
“We have been wanting to do denim for quite some time, but we respect how much of a science it is,” Reffstrup said in a statement. “So when the denim geniuses from Magniberg proposed a collaboration through a friend, we jumped at the opportunity to do denim the ‘Ganni way,’ working with colors, contrasts, and playfulness. Denim is essentially a great counterpoint to our prints and feminine DNA. We are really looking forward to launching this line in a global context with the amazing team at Net-A-Porter.”
The capsule’s campaign was shot by New York-based artist Ana Kraš, who took the ‘Global Citizen’ references from Ganni’s spring 2018 show even further. The collection features sorbet-lemon and tangerine cropped jackets, exposed-stitch wide-legged jeans in white and soft lilac, plus classic denim blues and tie-dye touches. We’ll be slipping the jackets over Ganni’s signature crepe floral dresses now, and teaming the white numbers with ruffled blouses and mohair knits come chilly rooftop evenings.
“The power of denim is undeniable,” Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-A-Porter, says. “It is an everyday classic that has become one of the key foundations to our woman’s wardrobe. We are thrilled to be exclusively launching Ganni’s first denim collection and we know the colorful designs and refreshing silhouettes will become an overnight hit, providing a much-needed refresh to our customer’s denim wardrobe.”