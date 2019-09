You're About To See This Denim Collection All Over Instagram

If you haven't heard about Ganni , the Danish label taking over the industry, its latest offering is here to make sure you do. Because what does everyone wear with their favorite Ganni pieces? Denim, of course. At its Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2018 show on Thursday, the line debuted a denim collaboration that's sure to sell out — or, at the very least, be on the waist of every style icon you follow on Instagram.