You're About To See This Denim Collection All Over Instagram

We're getting major '90s vibes from the low-slung, floor-dragging JNCO-style pairs — and we're counting the ways we'll be able to wear those uber-cropped denim jackets. Styled with vintage-inspired crop-tops, sheer blouses, and colorful knits, the pieces really do present a juxtaposition to the archetypes Ganni has become known for. A fluffy, frilly dress with some extra-baggy jeans? Sign us up.