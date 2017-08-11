You're About To See This Denim Collection All Over Instagram

If you haven't heard about Ganni, the Danish label taking over the industry, its latest offering is here to make sure you do. Because what does everyone wear with their favorite Ganni pieces? Denim, of course. At its Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2018 show on Thursday, the line debuted a denim collaboration that's sure to sell out — or, at the very least, be on the waist of every style icon you follow on Instagram.
The capsule collection, which consists of 14 repurposed denim items, including jeans, skirts, jackets, and jeans corsets, is a partnership with Bengt Thornefors and Christoffer Svensson, founders of the Swedish bed linen and interior brand Magniberg, who are actually both designers who specialize in denim (collectively, they've worked for Acne Studios, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent — no big deal). And though we have a while until the collaboration drops (sometime next year), we're already eyeing certain pieces.
We're getting major '90s vibes from the low-slung, floor-dragging JNCO-style pairs — and we're counting the ways we'll be able to wear those uber-cropped denim jackets. Styled with vintage-inspired crop-tops, sheer blouses, and colorful knits, the pieces really do present a juxtaposition to the archetypes Ganni has become known for. A fluffy, frilly dress with some extra-baggy jeans? Sign us up.