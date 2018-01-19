Scandinavian fashion is notorious for its "Where did you get that?" cool-factor — it's a sense of style that's equally as luxurious as it is laid-back. The key? Never, ever looking like you tried. Of course, it's no easy feat to hit that nail on the head. And while the finished product might look simple and easy to emulate, the pieces to help you truly get that Scandi-approved vibe are harder to find than you might think.