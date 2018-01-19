Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Scandinavian fashion is notorious for its "Where did you get that?" cool-factor — it's a sense of style that's equally as luxurious as it is laid-back. The key? Never, ever looking like you tried. Of course, it's no easy feat to hit that nail on the head. And while the finished product might look simple and easy to emulate, the pieces to help you truly get that Scandi-approved vibe are harder to find than you might think.
So we went straight to the source. Ahead, we asked our friends at Tictail, a company founded by Swedes, to point us toward some of the best Scandinavian-made buys on the platform right now. From menswear-inspired trousers to accessories that make even the simplest of outfits shine, here's 10 pieces that'll bring a little bit of Stockholm (or Oslo, or Copenhagen) to wherever in the world you are.