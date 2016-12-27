How To Find (& Buy) The Perfect Pantsuit

2016 has been many things to many people. And if you’re like me, this year’s left you feeling a bit guilty about indulging in first-world frivolities, like Pokémon Go and fast fashion. So let’s get real and Full Metal Jack-it up: If there’s one category of clothing that’s truly done its time and earned its (pin)stripes this year — it’s absolutely the pantsuit.
Really, we couldn’t think of a better time to sit down for a fireside (read: Facetime) tête-à-tête with celebrity stylist, pantsuit doyenne, and ball of blazing astral energy Samantha McMillen (full disclosure: I’ve been #blessed to have assisted her and her team). While there’s her breathtaking list of male clients (Johnny Depp, Chris Rock, Keith Richards, and the late Leonard Cohen), what we really love is the mark she’s made on the face of women’s fashion by powerfully suiting up many of young Hollywood’s most empowered females — Ellen Page, Elle and Dakota Fanning, and Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood (batteries not included), to name a few.
But if there's one thing we know about shopping for a pantsuit, whether you're going for classic Hillary Clinton or oversized Rihanna, it's that fit isn't easy. Neither is styling. That's why we tapped McMillen, our bona fide two-piece pro, if you will, for tips on finding the perfect set for you. Warning: The tips ahead contain stylishly strong language.
Really, we couldn’t think of a better time to sit down for a fireside (read: Facetime) tête-à-tête with celebrity stylist, pantsuit doyenne, and ball of blazing astral energy Samantha McMillen (full disclosure: I’ve been #blessed to have assisted her and her team). While there’s her breathtaking list of male clients (Johnny Depp, Chris Rock, Keith Richards, and the late Leonard Cohen), what we really love is the mark she’s made on the face of women’s fashion by powerfully suiting up many of young Hollywood’s most empowered females — Ellen Page, Elle and Dakota Fanning, and Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood (batteries not included), to name a few.
But if there's one thing we know about shopping for a pantsuit, whether you're going for classic Hillary Clinton or oversized Rihanna, it's that fit isn't easy. Neither is styling. That's why we tapped McMillen, our bona fide two-piece pro, if you will, for tips on finding the perfect set for you. Warning: The tips ahead contain stylishly strong language.