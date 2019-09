Why Is Balenciaga Charging $895 For An Airbrushed Sweatshirt?

This pink hoodie isn't the first time that Gvasalia has found inspiration in "lowbrow" culture, either. In June, rapper Swizz Beatz pointed out the similarities between a men’s shirt on the Balenciaga runway and the logo of New York-based record label Ruff Ryders Entertainment, often worn by its artists like DMX, Eve, The L.O.X., and Drag-On. Within Balenciaga, he's also created riffs on the Ikea plastic bag and plastic Chinese mesh slippers . Gvasalia even admitted he frequents cheap thrift stores in his neighborhood for inspiration. “I see the people trying things,” he told The Cut of people who are forced to be inventive because they can’t necessarily afford the latest high-end fashion. “They make looks. I find this really fascinating.” But it seems like the homage he may have been hoping to achieve got lost as soon the sweatshirt was slapped with a near $1,000 price tag.