Why Did Etsy Shut Down This “Pro-Black, Anti-Bullshit” Shop?

One sweatshirt, which reads “Fuck Your Racist Grandma,” is even more personal to Karade; it was inspired by a relationship Karade was in with someone whose family didn’t like her because she was Black. “I was told by their mother, I don’t feel comfortable with you being in my family if I can’t touch your hair,” she said. “[Their mother] told me because they were first generation immigrants, they didn’t know any other word for Black people other than Negroes, so to excuse her behavior because she just doesn’t know any better. It’s 2017 and Google exists. You’re just excusing your own bigotry.”