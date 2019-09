Why Did Etsy Shut Down This “Pro-Black, Anti-Bullshit” Shop?

“I was a heavy Bernie Sanders supporter,” she says. “So we were at odds, completely, with Trump supporters, and everything they said was just so invalidating of my life and experiences as a Black woman. It was frustrating, of course, and it makes you angry. But on the other side, I was dealing with very liberal, white people who loved Bernie, who were all for Democratic socialism, but when he would speak about police brutality, Sandra Bland , or all the things that were going on in the Black community, then all of a sudden they were [saying things like] all lives matter , or that we can’t move forward if we don’t all work together. And I was like, we’re not working together if you’re silencing us.”