“I'm using fashion to make a social change,” Willis says. She notes that she isn’t fixated on celebrities wearing her pieces, that it’s more about the everyday people who have the power to shift the standards of beauty. And clothing is a good way to get the conversation going. “Sometimes when you just start off with activism, people ignore you or they get bored with it or feel like it's too aggressive,” she explains. But a sweatshirt? “It’s a fun way to gain awareness. You’re going to know I’m woke and I look bomb doing it.”