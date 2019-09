Though Willis always looked to Vogue growing up, she didn’t feel like the pages of the fashion publication recognized her beauty. “I didn’t really see a lot of women who looked like me,” she tells Refinery29. “We have our legends — Naomi Campbell, Iman, and Tyra Banks,” but their appearances within the magazine were so infrequent that Willis felt like she would never have a shot at the cover. So she set out to create images she wished to see. “For so long, I felt excluded from the fashion industry, so I decided to just create our own,” she adds. Enter: Black Vogue , a initiative meant “to reassure every Brown girl and boy that our culture is appropriate and influential in the fashion industry.” On her site, she writes: “As Black millennials, we have the power to generate trends and new platforms. From embracing dark skinned women to supporting Black-owned businesses, we are living in a time where a shift is commencing in the Black community.” Of course, the movement offers its own branded merchandise, including the sweatshirt that took Fashion Month by storm.