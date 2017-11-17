This Pyer Moss Sweatshirt Is The Perfect Clapback

The unfortunate sequel. I made this custom tee for @kaepernick7 for his @gq shoot. The sad part is how hard it was to to try to pick and fit the names on the shirt. It was too many to fill up both sides and keep in mind these are just people killed by police since I made the last one in 2015.

A post shared by Kerby Jean-Raymond (@kerbito) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:23am PST