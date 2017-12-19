28 Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not because the end is near for the never-ending list of gifts to buy, or the guides claiming to have the best of everything. Now is the time to throw your money behind the smaller brands that don't get all the mainstream recognition. Not that there's anything wrong with that! There's obviously nothing wrong with Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection (which we love!), or even Balmain, but if you’ve got the coins, there are a few other Black designers we think are worth a look to.
Just because you haven't seen these designers everywhere, doesn't mean that they don't have some cool fans in high places. There's Solange, regularly photographed wearing William Okpo and Sincerely, Tommy, Michelle Obama who's been known to rock Tracy Reese on more than one occasion, and Telfar, who won't be under-the-radar for much longer, as he just won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award.
Click ahead to shop 28 Black designers’ whose offerings run the gamut from fur shoes to statement sweatshirts and everything in between. So go ahead and shop your heart out, this time, you're also doing it for the culture.