28 Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not because the end is near for the never-ending list of gifts to buy, or the guides claiming to have the best of everything. Now is the time to throw your money behind the smaller brands that don't get all the mainstream recognition. Not that there's anything wrong with that! There's obviously nothing wrong with Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection (which we love!), or even Balmain, but if you’ve got the coins, there are a few other Black designers we think are worth a look to.