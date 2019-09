Solange Gives Black Girls The Power To Take Risks

To some, Solange was introduced to them by her older sister Beyoncé . But Solange is her own force to be reckoned with. She experimented with styles and musical tones through her previous albums (Solo Star and Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams) but it was last year’s A Seat At the Table that made the mainstream sit up and take notice. A Seat At the Table was a direct response to the complexities of being a Black woman, dealing with everything from fetishization of Black hair to fighting against the stigma of being an “ Angry Black Woman ” and redefining self-care . It was a defining moment for Black people everywhere, but particularly for Black women and femmes, it was a moment when we felt powerful and seen.