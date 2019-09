This Little Girl Copied Solange's Hair For The Most Inspiring Reason

“You know this hair is my shit, rode the ride, I gave it time, but this here is mine,” sings Solange in the newly released "Don’t Touch My Hair." The track itself may be a soft, slow jam, but the lyrics speak volumes: In a time when, yes, some people actually ask to touch a Black girl’s hair as if it were some exotic, foreign substance; when schools are trying to regulate what Black girls can and can’t do with their strands; and when celebrities are put in a position to defend their choice to wear dreadlocks, the singer’s words are more potent than ever. The song from her upcoming album A Seat At the Table is not only spurring a much-needed conversation about race and culture, but it is inspiring young girls to copy Solange’s iconic album cover art, in which she shows off her gorgeous natural hair complete with colorful duckbill clips.