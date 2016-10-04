This Little Girl Copied Solange's Hair For The Most Inspiring Reason

My Album, A Seat At The Table, will be released digitally this Friday • September 30th. Visit www.solangemusic.com to experience the #ASeatAtTheTable digital book now. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to share this body of work I have written, with you. Album Cover Photography : @carlota_guerrero

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 27, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT