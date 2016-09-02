19 Photos That Show The Power Of #BlackGirlMagic

Afropunk isn't your typical music festival. Now in its 11th year, the gathering is a two-day celebration of community, self-expression, and music rooted in appreciating art and culture — and eradicating hate. And that message resonates as loudly as the headliners. Signs flanking the stages and main areas remind attendees: "No sexism, no racism, no ableism, no ageism, no homophobia, no fat-phobia, no transphobia, no hatefulness." Posters above the Porta Potties state, "These bathrooms have been liberated from the gender binary." Basically, Afropunk is the most woke festival on the planet.
As a result, the beauty looks are out of this world and equally refreshing. The people who attend Afropunk go to town with their beauty, and not in the hopes of getting their photos snapped. Instead, it's a way to celebrate their culture and identity, embrace their individuality, and promote better representation in media and the world.
We spotlighted a few of these inspiring women, giving them the opportunity to discuss beauty on their own terms. (And steal some serious product picks and makeup advice along the way.) One thing is for certain: #BlackGirlMagic is alive and well. Check it out in all its glory, ahead.