Solange Gets Emotional About Her Teen Pregnancy In An Open Letter To Her Younger Self

“...Young folks will call you names and grown folks will call you names. It’s ok. one day you will name yourself, and that name will belong to you. It will not be the ones they ordained: ‘crazy, ugly, attention-seeking, weirdo.’ I really hate to tell you this, but sometimes you will still get called these things as an adult, except you will actually embrace some of them. You will learn that these are just words. Words that only have power if you choose to give them power. Every once in awhile they will hurt, but you will choose to turn those words into a symbol of beauty.”