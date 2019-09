The Subtle Detail You Probably Missed In Solange's Met Gala Look

That was precisely the plan, according to Lottie S. , the musician’s makeup artist for the night. “The look is a bold statement, but it’s very simple,” she says. To give Solange bold statement brows, the makeup pro engaged in some heavy manipulation. “I blocked out the ends of her eyebrow with Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer in Ginger. That way I could achieve a very straight eyebrow when she in fact has a more rounded eyebrow.” Next, Lottie drew in the new faux brow line in a straight shape using Nars Brow Perfector in Suriname and groomed the look with Nars Brow Gel in Oural . “It’s not a conventional brow,” she affirms. Fitting.