It’s Cancer season, which means I’ll spend much of the next month listening to my late June- and July-born friends reflect on how it feels to be a year older. My Capricorn self will roll my eyes, but there are some emotional Cancers I really love: like Solange Knowles.
Tomorrow, the woman who somehow manages to make Beyoncé even cooler by relation is turning 31. Solange has never been afraid to share with the world exactly how she feels either directly, through her art, or via a viral leaked video. But rather than feel overwhelmed or annoyed by her open heart, I find her to be extremely inspiring. We’re only two years apart in age and on more than one occasion she has been my real #lifegoals.
So let’s look back at some of the moments that made me actually want to be her. Happy birthday, Solange!