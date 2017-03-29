This Is Why #BlackWomenAtWork Has Gone Viral

Today, we were told a Black woman's hair matters more than her voice, and our choices are under the control of others.— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017
This happens to black women everyday at work.— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017
Share your Maxine and April moments, so people don't think this is rare. Use #BlackWomenAtWork
I'm 5 feet tall. 90 pounds. Former cheerleader. Told I was intimidating and off-putting by colleague on third day. #BlackWomenAtWork— Ms. M (@ToriJoi) March 28, 2017
"You so ambitious, aren't you? It makes people uncomfortable".--my boss on The Site. 1996. https://t.co/Cf2Dr6y1hx— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 28, 2017
Pulling into my own reserved parking space and being told by a random WW that cleaning people can't park there. #BlackWomenAtWork— Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) March 28, 2017
Told coworkers were afraid to approach me about work issues b/c i'm too intimidating. I'm 4ft. 11inch #BlackWomenAtWork— NVSNOT (@hmurphy1975) March 28, 2017
"Is there anyone else who I could speak with?— Lou Bay (@LouBay225) March 28, 2017
No, this is *my* department. #BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/cHry5DKU9Q
Me: hey I really loved this script..is that role open?— jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) March 29, 2017
Them: Oh, we aren't will to "go ethnic" on that role #BlackWomenAtWork in Hollywood