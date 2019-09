Unisex Label Telfar Just Won The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Now that Telfar has the stamp of approval from the the fashion industry, he's only a pit stop away from hitting the big time. Previous winners of the award include Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Thom Browne, who have clearly gone on to become some of the most influential designers working today. Another previous winner, Joseph Altuzarra was also on this year's selection committee alongside Instagram’s Eva Chen, and Saks Fifth Avenue’s fashion director Roopal Patel. Clemens was joined by two runners-up: Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat , and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem , who were each awarded $150,000. At times when so many pessimists in the industry think that American fashion is dying, this group of winners prove the best is yet to come.