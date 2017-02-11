The designer has grappled with keeping up business as usual in a Trump-led era. “With all of these horrible things this administration is doing, sometimes it feels pointless to even be designing,” she said. “It feels terrible to just spend the day sewing. I should be out protesting instead, I should be calling my senator every single second; I’m conflicted about it.” And while McCharen had the slightest bit of hesitation about involving political messaging in her collection, she ultimately felt it was non-negotiable. “I’m of mindset that if you stay silent in times of oppression, you become oppressor,” McCharen remarked. “Things have gone so wrong, it’s almost not a choice to speak out. Everyone’s just trying to survive right now, keep their heads above water, and get through the next four years, basically.”