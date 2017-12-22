2017 was rough, y’all. Aside from all the havoc Trump’s administration wreaked on our bodies and beyond, it was the year that saw designers playing musical chairs at the biggest fashion brands, a mass exodus on New York Fashion’s calendar in favor of Paris, and the sad, sad state of print journalism (though, the price of highly-sought after magazines is on the up and up!). It was a year of instability, not only in the fashion industry but all across the world.
The upside to all of this, is that Black people, women, in particularly have continued to show up and out, making the best of their situations, providing inspiration to move the needle forward. They’re doing it for culture, if you will. While we’re still waiting to see that inspiration turn into representation in a real way, there were more than a few instances this year, that tickled me, a Black woman, to see. Making me say yes, sis, spread your Black girl magic for everyone to see. Because, without a doubt, like Issa Rae, I’m rooting for everybody Black.
Click ahead and let’s recap, shall we?