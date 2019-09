The upside to all of this, is that Black people, women, in particularly have continued to show up and out, making the best of their situations, providing inspiration to move the needle forward. They’re doing it for culture , if you will. While we’re still waiting to see that inspiration turn into representation in a real way, there were more than a few instances this year, that tickled me, a Black woman, to see. Making me say yes, sis, spread your Black girl magic for everyone to see. Because, without a doubt, like Issa Rae , I’m rooting for everybody Black.