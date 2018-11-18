Travis Scott Is Feeling So Much Love From Kylie Jenner He Called Her His “Wife” Onstage

Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour is in full swing, and he’s bringing his fam along for the ride — and we mean that literally. Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend (and Astroworld merch business partner), has shown her pride throughout Scott’s elaborate and critically-acclaimed tour, and he responded by calling her his “wife” onstage. Our hearts are filled with butterflies.
On her Instagram stories, Jenner shared a clip from Scott’s recent stop in Houston, which was a full-on Astroworld Fest with performances by Post Malone, Young Thug, and Lil Wayne. During his set, Scott gushed to the audience about how happy he was that Jenner and their baby, Stormi Webster, were in attendance. “My beautiful wife, she came out. My beautiful daughter, she’s here too. I love y’all so much,” he said in between songs, and the crowd uproariously cheered along.
Advertisement
No, Jenner and Scott aren’t actually married, reports People. They did not quietly tie the knot, and even if they did, that secret would be kept about as well as Jenner’s pregnancy — which is, to say, it would not really be a secret at all.
Still, Scott is keeping up the cute nickname. After the festival, Jenner posted a photo of Scott holding baby Stormi with a sweet message about him: “only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.” Scott replied, “I love u wifey,” and now we’re in pure love mode. If this couple does make it official, we’ll be happy-sobbing right next to Kris Jenner.
Advertisement