Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner: The Momager's Net Worth Is Impressive

Ultimate momager, entrepreneur extraordinaire, and birthday "queen" Kris Jenner has built quite the empire for herself and her family . Many credit Kim Kardashian with launching the Kardashian name into the limelight and they wouldn't be wrong; however, Kris, who turns 63 today, does all the behind the scenes stuff that's taken them from a family we've all heard of to a family we can't avoid hearing about. The real question though is, what is her part in creating an empire worth?