Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner: The Momager's Net Worth Is Impressive

Ultimate momager, entrepreneur extraordinaire, and birthday "queen" Kris Jenner has built quite the empire for herself and her family. Many credit Kim Kardashian with launching the Kardashian name into the limelight and they wouldn't be wrong; however, Kris, who turns 63 today, does all the behind the scenes stuff that's taken them from a family we've all heard of to a family we can't avoid hearing about. The real question though is, what is her part in creating an empire worth?
According to Money, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's net worth is valued at an estimated $60 million. She's credited with originally pitching the idea of the hit reality show that started it all, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to Ryan Seacrest in 2007. She executive produces the show while acting as manager for all of her children's careers, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Advertisement
Jenner reportedly takes a 10% cut of all of the deals she brokers for her children, and those deals are worth hundreds of millions of dollars. On top of her momager duties, she executive producers Keeping Up With The Kardashians and all the spin-offs. That's everything from Kourtney & Kim Take New York to Khloé & Lamar to Rob & Chyna.
Compared to her children, she sits somewhere in the middle. Her net worth is higher than Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian — who are worth approximately $19 million, $35 million, and $40 million respectively — but Jenner's net worth is nowhere near her other two daughters. Kim Kardashian comes in at a whopping $350 million, but Kylie Jenner takes the cake with a net worth of $900 million.
While many outlets have attempted to estimate Kris Jenner's net worth, all of which have arrived at a similar number, her real net worth is likely a well kept secret known only to Jenner (and her accountant).
Advertisement