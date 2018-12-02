Is Justin Bieber’s Quiet Married Life In Canada All So He Can Record New Music?

It has been three years since Justin Bieber’s album Purpose came out. In current music industry standards for a pop star, three years is a long time. Artists have disappeared, rebranded, and staged full comebacks in that amount of time. But the wait might soon be over — this adorable, albeit confusing, video clip he posted to Instagram makes it seem like new music is on the horizon.
Bieber shared what looks to be a home video of a little girl saying what we’ve all been thinking. "I'm talking about Justin Bieber quit," she said emphatically. When the camera-holder asked why, the little girl had an answer for that, too. “Cause he was too tired doing it,” she explained. He wants to set the record straight. "Don't believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think,” he captioned the clip.
Justin Bieber might have disappeared from the charts – save a feature on DJ Khaled’s song “No Brainer” in July – but he has hardly disappeared from our social media feeds. He recently tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in September and has been enjoying married life. Based on his Instagram, he’s been spending time with family, being a newlywed, and hanging out with Lebron James and Post Malone.
People reported in October that Bieber was feeling the pressure to put out new music. The internet’s super-sleuths may have seen it coming, but this appears to be the first time Bieber himself is hinting at new music since February, when he posted a captionless photo in the studio on Instagram.
Lesson learned: don’t believe everything you hear adorable little girls say on the internet.
