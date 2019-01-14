Selena Gomez Shares Why She Left Instagram In Emotional Note

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” the 13 Reasons Why producer wrote in the caption of a series of black-and-white photos. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”
The “Hands To Myself” singer left the social media platform in September of 2018, telling her over 144 million followers that she is “grateful to be able to step back and live… life present to the moment.”
It wasn’t the first time Gomez spoke out about the dangers of playing the Instagram game: Despite once being the most followed person on the app, she told Harper’s Bazaar back in February of 2018 that spending too much time on Instagram can lead to “a false representation of what's important.”
The former Disney Channel star dealt with significant health challenges in 2018. She was reportedly hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count related to Lupus, the autoimmune condition she was diagnosed with in 2015. She reportedly suffered a panic attack during her second hospitalization which led her to seek mental health treatment.
Though this is the pop star's first post of the new year, she has been spotted on Instagram recently. Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift shared a photo of herself hanging out with Gomez and actress Cazzie David last week.
Whether we see her on Instagram or off, it's great to know that Gomez is feeling better after an important year of growth.
