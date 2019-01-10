Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, & Cazzie David Are Hanging Out Without You

It’s 2019, and Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cazzie David are hanging out without you. Sorry.
In a photo posted to Instagram Thursday, Swift revealed that she’s spending at least part of her new year with her longtime bestie Gomez and (possibly new) pal David, whom fans should know by now as the chillest ex on Instagram. (Her ex being Pete Davidson, in case you somehow missed that whole Ariana Grande thing. But that's neither here nor there.)
Captioned "20wineteen," Swift is all smiles in the group shot, toasting the camera with a glass of red.
Comments on the photo have been turned off, but it would probably include fans freaking out over this 2019 version of Swift's famous girl squad, which is smaller than in the "Bad Blood" music video but cooler and far more intimate.
While we know how Gomez and Swift met one another (through their mutual, one-time love of Jonas brothers), how David and the rest of the squad got acquainted is a big question mark. Did David meet Swift when Swift hosted Saturday Night Live? Was David introduced to Gomez through reps at their mutual talent agency? We've reached out to all three parties for comment.
It's unclear exactly what prompted this hang, but it's worth noting that Gomez has taken a social media hiatus in the months leading up to her wine o'clock pic. The last time the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer shared anything on Instagram was back in September, when she formally announced said break. The 13 Reasons Why producer has focused on her mental and physical health in the recent months, which included spending time in a mental health treatment center.
Swift has not been shy on social media: The "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress' last group hang photo was from her New Year's Eve party, where she and friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed up as their childhood heroes. (Swift went as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.)
Let's hope that this new group of girlfriends stays solid in 2019... and that weekly wine dates are posted all over Instagram.
