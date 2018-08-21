Flashback: Pete Davidson Went To the 2017 VMAs With Cazzie David

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is not a hot musical act. He isn't featured on a single song off Post Malone's album, and Ed Sheeran never thanked him for helping to shape the chorus of "Perfect." Yet, clearly, this guy is doing something right: He keeps getting invited back to the MTV Video Music Awards.
For two years in a row, Ariana Grande's soon-to-be husband — who now has a song that bears his name on Grande's new album Sweetener — hit the red carpet at the awards show. Though he received an onstage shoutout this year when his fiancée's "No Tears Left To Cry" scored the Best Pop award (the singer thanked him for "existing," which is very sweet) Davidson was much more of a participant in his previous experience at the show.
Advertisement
Last year, Davidson attended the festivities with his then-girlfriend, Eighty-Sixed creator and star Cazzie David, whom you may also know from "been in Africa, what'd I miss?" fame. (Evidence from David's Instagram suggests that she and Davidson are still cotton candy-loving BFFs. If you believe that Grande/Davidson truther timeline, of course.)
At the 2017 ceremony, Davidson wore a Dead Presidents tee-shirt, while David rocked a very cool open blazer look. Yet another reason why she is the millennial heroine we need.
While Davidson was likely able to sit back and enjoy the show in 2017 without too many eyes and cameras on him, there was no way that was going to happen this year. Ever since he and Grande announced their engagement, the world has been awaiting their red carpet debut — which the VMAs have provided. It did not disappoint: Grande and and newly-blond Davidson, apparently knowing exactly how much we care, showered one another with adoring looks, kisses, and highly GIFable moments.
So what if it was Davidson's second year in a row at the VMAs? Clearly, this guy is just happy to be there.
Advertisement