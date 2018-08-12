Pete Davidson's Favorite Song On Ariana's New Album Isn't The One Named After Him

It’s no surprise that Pete Davidson has already listened to every song on Ariana Grande’s forthcoming studio album, Sweetener. But what’s interesting is that his number one favorite track isn’t the one named after him.
Recently on what looked to be a romantic, late-night drive, Grande asked her fiancé to name his favorite songs. “My top five? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that shit fucks hard. Seriously, that shit bangs. That slaps hard,” said Davidson in the video posted to Instagram, while Grande giggled in the background. Given Davidson’s interesting reaction to the “God Is A Woman” music video, we can kind of see why he chose it as his favorite, instead of his namesake song.
Next on his list was “Pete Davidson,” which he described as being “pretty sick.” Fans have yet to hear the track named after Davidson, so it’s unknown if it deserved the second place ranking. Originally titled "Pete," the song title was later changed. Grande explained the reason behind the switch on Twitter.
"I like the way it looks. I love his name and I love him music lasts forever,” she wrote. “It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”
Davidson’s other favorites included “REM,” which features recycled elements from an unreleased Beyoncé demo track called “Wake Up,” as well as “Sweetener” and “Better Off.”
When news first broke that Sweetener would include a track named for Davidson, some of Grande’s fans weren’t too pleased. One displeased fan took to Instagram to share their opinion to which, Grande replied, "He's my fiancé. This is my album. I'm an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn't for you, that's OK." Later another troll accused Grande of cheating on ex, Mac Miller, and declared that they would not be listening to “Pete Davidson,” indefinitely. Unfazed, Grande clap backed, denying the infidelity, and requested the user go “stan someone else.”
To sum it up, Grande won’t stand for any “Pete Davidson” slander, whether it’s her fiancé’s favorite song or not.
