Pete Davidson Had An…Interesting Reaction To Ariana Grande’s Music Video

At first glance, one might say that Davidson looks mesmerized by the performance going on in front of him. But his lack of blinking tells me that his mind is most definitely cloudy. It isn’t until the music stops and the crew snaps him back to reality that he has any sort of reaction. Nonetheless, he gets a gold star just for being there. You’ll know you’ve got a keeper when your partner is willing to do whatever they can to be supportive, even when they’re obviously over it and would rather be somewhere else.