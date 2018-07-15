Pete Davidson Had An…Interesting Reaction To Ariana Grande’s Music Video

First he shopped at Sephora with Ariana Grande, now he’s hanging around video shoot sets and making all kinds of eyes at her. Grande shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her “God is a Woman” music video shoot on Instagram, poking fun at Davidson’s reaction with the caption: “omg now that the songs out I can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs that face @petedavidson.”
Is this the look of love, or is Davidson just high and really bored? My money is squarely on the latter.
At first glance, one might say that Davidson looks mesmerised by the performance going on in front of him. But his lack of blinking tells me that his mind is most definitely cloudy. It isn’t until the music stops and the crew snaps him back to reality that he has any sort of reaction. Nonetheless, he gets a gold star just for being there. You’ll know you’ve got a keeper when your partner is willing to do whatever they can to be supportive, even when they’re obviously over it and would rather be somewhere else.
The Saturday Night Live comedian recently revealed on Instagram that he has shared his most prized possession with the singer, a necklace featuring a gold pendant of his late father's FDNY badge number, 8418. Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, died while trying to rescue victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
While the gesture tugged at the heartstrings of romantics everywhere, some fans weren’t too pleased. "No girl should ever wear your dad's chain. So disrespectful," one follower wrote, which prompted Davidson to swiftly respond.
"For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé," Davidson commented back. "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."
If the matching tattoos and constant PDA weren’t enough to convince you, let that clapback be a clue. Pete Davidson is definitely in it for the long haul.
