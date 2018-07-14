I'm not sure what "God Is A Woman" means, but Ariana Grande has a lot to say about it. Her new single, which dropped Friday morning, is called "God Is A Woman." It's mostly about sex, I think. Grande sings, "Lay me down and let's pray/I'm telling you the way I like it, how I want it." She's equating sex with a religious experience (à la "Like a Prayer").
Then, there's the video! It arrived at noon on Friday, and it's lush with visuals. Images like:
-Three small men milking Grande's udders
-Grande growing a fake belly via animation
-A massive gospel choir dressed in all white
-Grande straddling the world, and seemingly fingering (sorry) a hurricane
-A lot of straight-haired women standing in a line back to the camera
-Puppet meerkats
-Grande growing a fake belly via animation
-A massive gospel choir dressed in all white
-Grande straddling the world, and seemingly fingering (sorry) a hurricane
-A lot of straight-haired women standing in a line back to the camera
-Puppet meerkats
God is a woman, and Ariana Grande is confusing. Ahead, the best and most compelling images from the video, and what I think they mean. (Think.)