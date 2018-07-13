I'm not sure what "God Is A Woman" means, but Ariana Grande has a lot to say about it. Her new single, which dropped Friday morning, is called "God Is A Woman." It's mostly about sex, I think. Grande sings, "Lay me down and let's pray/I'm telling you the way I like it, how I want it." She's equating sex with a religious experience (à la "Like a Prayer").
Then, there's the video! It arrived at noon on Friday, and it's lush with visuals. Images like:
-Three small men milking Grande's udders
-Grande growing a fake belly via animation
-A massive gospel choir dressed in all white
-Grande straddling the world, and seemingly fingering (sorry) a hurricane
-A lot of straight-haired women standing in a line back to the camera
-Puppet meerkats
God is a woman, and Ariana Grande is confusing. Ahead, the best and most compelling images from the video, and what I think they mean. (Think.)
The image: Grande in a bodysuit (and heels) on all fours. Below her, three men milk her udders.
The meaning: This is a reference to the Greek myth of Romulus and Remus. Romulus and Remus, who were raised by a she-wolf, are often pictured suckling at the teat of a massive she-wolf. In this iteration of the myth, Ariana Grande is the she-wolf. (Much like Shakira.)
The image: Ariana Grande floating, cross-legged, inside a triangle. A couple of planets float nearby.
The meaning: Twitter seems to think this is a reference to the Illuminati, the fabled secret society that (allegedly) uses triangle imagery. But the etchings behind Grande also recall Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man.
The image: This is actually the part of the video where Grande recites a line from Pulp Fiction (which is actually a quote from Ezekiel 25:17) as Madonna. (Madonna provided voiceover.) The line is: "And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious
My name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee." She then throws a hammer upwards, and it shatters a glass ceiling.
The meaning: Grande tweeted today that she hoped this part of the video would inspire more women to "break the glass ceiling." The quote also literally says, "My name is the Lord." Grande is God.
The image: Grande stands in the middle of a crowd, which appears to be singing with her. They bob and weave to to the music. The crowd is dressed in white satin robes, and some of the singers wear hoods.
The meaning: The white sends a very clear religious message. (White equals lightness, and virginity, if we're being frank.) Also, Grande looks like she's being hailed queen in this image.
