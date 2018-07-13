In the music video for "God Is A Woman," which dropped Friday at noon, Ariana Grande is the center of the universe. She literally stands in the center of the galaxy. Later, she straddles the Earth, swirling her fingers through a hurricane. She also strokes a swollen pregnant belly, dances in a giant woman's crotch, and celebrates in the middle of a gospel choir. In addition, Grande reenacts Michaelangelo's Creation of Adam. (Get it? She's a woman, creating Adam!)
Then, there are meerkats. Near the middle of the video, it pauses, and a few beaver-like puppets pop their heads from the ground and howl. I guess that's what it feels like to know God is a woman?
"God Is A Woman" is Grande's third single from her upcoming album Sweetener. It happens to be Pete Davidson's favorite song from the album. It is also Grande's grandmother's favorite song from it. One wonders: Is it also their favorite music video? Meerkats make a pretty compelling argument.
See for yourself:
