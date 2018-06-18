As Notebook-like as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's romance may be, the pair haven't always been super forthcoming about their relationship. Instead, they pick and choose what they want to share — like the fact that they may have moved in together or maybe have met each other's parents — with the masses over Instagram. (We consider ourselves lucky to get what we get, even if we do have to spend hours reading between the well-manicured lines.)
So, it came as a pleasant surprise over the weekend when Grande revealed on Twitter that she'd written an entire interlude track, appropriately titled "Pete," in honor of her fiancé that will appear on her upcoming album, Sweetener.
Advertisement
"Three days til sweetener preorder," Grande captioned the post, which featured a seconds-long clip of her humming over video of an upside-down alarm clock.
Fans, of course, had questions; and, in a fateful twist, Grande actually took the time to answer them.
"The one from today isss from an interlude ab pete," she wrote to a fan who inquired about the snippet, clarifying shortly after that the title was, indeed, "Pete."
Though many fans were thrilled, writing things like "be still my beating heart omg," others weren't so chill.
"'Pete' girl we know you love him but are you dumb," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "you're really crazy."
Despite the hate, Grande didn't lose her cool and instead offered up her most candid commentary on her engagement to Davidson to date.
"the truth is i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in," she wrote. "so ǝʇǝԀ it is.."
forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018
Davidson, too, has abandoned some of the mystery surrounding his feelings. On Saturday, he captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of Grande nuzzled on his lap, "u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that." The picture was also the first real snapshot the couple shared of Grande's massive rock.
So far, we don't have many more details about "Pete" aside from the fact that it's an interlude track. However, Grande did admit that we'll have a lot to look forward to between now and the Sweetener premiere in August, as she plans to release the music video for "The Light is Coming" on June 20.
how about dis ... u get the light in a couple days ... and another song on jul 20... i don’t want to give too much away but maybe i’ll give u a snippet of the jul 20 song between now and then ... deal?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018
We know this is a long shot, but pretty please let the video contain footage of Grande and Davidson.
Advertisement