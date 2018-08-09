Ariana Grande Has Zero Patience For Anyone Accusing Her Of Cheating On Mac Miller

Ariana Grande must be taking a page out of Kim Kardashian's book of retorts, because the singer is not here for anyone's critical comments. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has been open and responsive to fans about her new relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, and she refuses to let snide remarks on her relationship with rapper Mac Miller slide.
In a screen grab shared by The Shade Room's Instagram account, a troll wrote "Pete davidson will be the song I skip all the time” under a picture of Grande's track list for her upcoming album, Sweetener. Grande responded, “Awwwww boo fucking hoo Alexa play ‘Pete Davidson.'"
When the hater doubled down and accused Grande of cheating on ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, the singer lost all chill: “I didn’t but go off. can you like… go stan someone else? ur boring.” Mic drop.
Since Grande ended her relationship with Miller and started dating Davidson, she's become a source of intense tabloid speculation. In May, chatter about her relationship with Miller mounted to such a point that she had to provide a formal dismissal of the rumors. Addressing the unfair criticism that she was somehow responsible for Miller's DUI and subsequent legal troubles, Grande responded in a powerful statement that called out cultural sexism: "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them[...] I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
The singer added: "Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," she ended.
For his part, Miller finally addressed his split with Grande and her engagement in a mature way: "I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years[...] And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple," he said in a radio interview on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 on Apple Music. "It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me."
