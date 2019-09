Ariana Grande Has Zero Patience For Anyone Accusing Her Of Cheating On Mac Miller

Since Grande ended her relationship with Miller and started dating Davidson, she's become a source of intense tabloid speculation. In May, chatter about her relationship with Miller mounted to such a point that she had to provide a formal dismissal of the rumors. Addressing the unfair criticism that she was somehow responsible for Miller's DUI and subsequent legal troubles, Grande responded in a powerful statement that called out cultural sexism: "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them[...] I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."