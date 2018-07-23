Ariana Grande's Ex Mac Miller Responds To Pete Davidson Engagement & PDA

Newly-engaged couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been incredibly chatty on social media about their whirlwind relationship, but we haven't heard much from their exes. While Davidson's former girlfriend Cazzie David has posted some cryptic selfies on Instagram, Grande's ex Mac Miller has remained silent. Though his recent song, "Self Care," touched on heartache, it wasn't until an interview with Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 on Apple Music that Miller fully explained how he was feeling post-break up.
"I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else," he told the host. "And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple."
Things got complicated, however, when Grande appeared to immediately move on to the Saturday Night Live star, but Miller is taking it in stride. He's stayed away from the internet in general, and harbors no ill-will towards the singer.
"It just all seemed kind of unimportant you know — the need to show people I was OK," he explained, adding, "It’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me."
Grande, however, was a little more candid about her relationship with Miller in a tweet, calling it "toxic" in response to a fan criticizing her for moving on.
"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," she wrote, adding, "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."
Luckily, it sounds like Grande is happy now. Like, really happy:
