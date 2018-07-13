This Week In Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande, Mac Miller Returns

With her new single and video, "God Is A Woman," out now, Ariana Grande is ending the week with a bang. However, she's not the only artist releasing new music. Her ex Mac Miller, from whom she split shortly before entering into the Pete Davidson whirlwind, has finally broken his silence. While Miller's new single, "Self Care," doesn't address the situation directly, it does have some lyrics that certainly hint to Grande's change of heart.
But before we get into that, so much more happened with the couple of the summer this week that it's hard to know where to begin. Davidson has blonde hair now, so there's that, and Grande opened up a bit more on Twitter about the speedy engagement — shortly before taking it down.
There were also concerts, photos, and, of course, Instagram comments that make it clear that despite Miller's return to the spotlight, there's no trouble in this paradise. Ahead is everything Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, or "Pariana," as we've taken to calling them, got up to this week.