Selena Gomez Is Coming To Terms With Her Near-Death Experience This Summer

Selena Gomez is making tentative steps back out into public life after suffering a serious health scare earlier this year. The "Fetish" singer performed a somber version of her jam "Wolves" at the American Music Awards, debuting a new blonde mane that has us all scrambling to book an appointment with our colorist.
She also spoke at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, which was hosted by Seth Meyers, reports Entertainment Weekly. In her speech, she talks about the health struggles she's endured as a result of having Lupus.
"I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my Lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with Lupus about five or six years ago," said Gomez. When she first received her diagnosis, she was treated with chemotherapy. In 2016, she reportedly went through a second stint in rehab for mental health issues related to her Lupus diagnosis.
Gomez then talked about her kidney transplant surgery this past summer. "After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have Lupus nephritis, one of those complications from Lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.... Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now."
We're happy to hear that Gomez is feeling much better. She's been having a banner year: Gomez was recently named Billboard's Woman of the Year and has been spotted cozying next to Justin Bieber in recent days.
