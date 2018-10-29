Selena Gomez's Golden Instagram Crown Has Been Snatched

Instagram taketh, and Instagram giveth away. According to Cosmopolitan, the latter happened to Selena Gomez, whose reign as the Most Followed Person on the social media platform ended thanks, in part, to some shirtless snapshots of a soccer star.
Per Cosmo’s analysis, international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has just around 144,316,082 followers while Gomez has 144,311,124 followers. (Both appear to have around 144 million on the app, as once you get that high, it’s better to just round up to the nearest million.)
You won’t find Gomez crying over Ronaldo besting her at the Instagram game. The 13 Reasons Why producer just took a break from the ‘gram entirely.
"Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”
This isn’t the first time that Gomez alluded to struggling with social media. She declared her relationship with Instagram complicated during a Harper’s Bazaar interview in February of 2018.
“[Instagram] allows me to say, 'Hey, I'm gonna post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren't, and aren't even true,’” she told the outlet, before adding: “It's an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it's given young people, myself included, a false representation of what's important. So, yeah, it's a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships."
Still, that hasn’t stopped Gomez’s fans from expressing their own distaste for this development.
“Selena put her blood sweat & tears in building an insta account only for Ronaldo to have his manager post pictures of his naked thighs and his son Ronaldo jr. lol. Im actually laughing. Selena holds the record of being 1st person to reach 100 million followers in all countries,” one fan wrote.
Follower status doesn’t mean much, of course — living one’s best life offline is what does. Gomez has declared herself unbothered by the online hype, so if this crown was snatched from the icon's head, she probably didn't even feel it come off.
