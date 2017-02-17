The numbers are in. Selena Gomez is the undisputed queen of Instagram.
Today, the 24-year-old singer and actress surpassed 110 million followers on the social media platform making her the most followed account on Instagram.
To mark the occasion, Gomez had nothing but gratitude to share with her fanbase.
"Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful," she said in the caption.
Yesterday Gomez dropped a new single, "It Ain't Me," with Norwegian DJ Kygo and it left fans wondering. With lyrics like these, it's hard not to think she's referring to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber:
"I had a dream/We were back to seventeen/Summer nights and the liberties."
It may have been just the thing to nudge her numbers in the right direction. Earlier this month, Gomez was knocked off of a slightly lesser throne on the platform. Before Beyoncé posted a birth announcement earlier this month, she had the most liked photo on Instagram.
