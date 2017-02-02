Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Instagram Just Achieved This Major Honor

In a year most would characterize as "fucking terrible," a bright spot. Beyoncé's announcement that she was pregnant with twins set the internet aflame. Twitter briefly became pleasant. Memes were made. Now, we learn that she's set a record for most Instagram likes ever, according to Variety. The post has so far garnered about 6.6 million likes, which places it above a sponsored photo of Selena Gomez drinking a Coke. The picture broke the record around 1:40 EST, just hours after Beyoncé posted it. The post had a whopping 2.43 million likes and 166,000 comments the hour after it went live. That's bananas. Even more bananas: That Beyoncé made the announcement on the first day of Black History Month. We wonder if she was trying to send a message. Below, because we had to.
