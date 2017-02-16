NBD, It’s Just Selena Gomez Dropping A Brand-New Song

Well, we can guess what tune you'll be shaking your hips to this weekend. As yesterday's teaser promised, Selena Gomez did indeed release a new song this morning. It's "It Ain't Me," a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, and you know what? It's pretty damn good.
It's finally here! Listen to my new song #ItAintMe with @KygoMusic on @AppleMusic! https://t.co/jBKYNmM4GY— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 16, 2017
To no one's surprise, "It Ain't Me" is about a breakup, with Gomez wistfully singing that she wishes they could go back to when they were 17. You know who was 17 when they fell head over heels in love? Justin Bieber. "I'll take with me / the Polaroids and memories," she adds. Add some dance-y beats and high notes and you've got a breakup ballad you can boogie to. The track is currently available on Apple Music and Spotify. Get involved.
