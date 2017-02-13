Selena Gomez Is Dropping New Music On Thursday

It's only February and already Selena Gomez is showing the world that this year she means business.
The 24-year-old singer is in a new relationship (and stirring up ex Justin Bieber's petty feels) and is a producer on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Oh and now...there's new music on the way! On Monday Gomez made an announcement on social media. In a caption, she simply said, "#ItAintMe. Thursday. @KygoMusic."
#ItAintMe. Thursday. @KygoMusic pic.twitter.com/YsB9N8CkcH— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 13, 2017
While there isn't much else known about the track, Norwegian music producer DJ Kygo teased the whispy tune on his Instagram Sunday. "I had a dream we were sipping whiskey neat," Gomez croons over an acoustic beat. While she doesn't appear in the teaser below, we wonder, can we also look forward to a new music video?
