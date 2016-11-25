I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless
Fans of Selena Gomez are thankful for a photo and message from her following a reported stint in rebab for self-care.
The black-and-white photo of Gomez with fans at a concert has already garnered more than 2.8 million likes on Instagram. The photo also came with a message from the "Good For You" singer.
"I have a lot to be thankful for this year. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet," Gomez wrote.
"I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough.' I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless," she added.
Gomez made her first recent public appearance earlier this month at the American Music Awards, where she was awarded the AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.
In her acceptance speech, Gomez addressed her time off, letting fans know that it's okay to take care of yourself, saying, "If you're broken, you don't have to stay broken."
Advertisement