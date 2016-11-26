I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:21pm PST