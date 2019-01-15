Save The Date, Because Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Officially Having A Wedding

After a whirlwind romance that led to courthouse nuptials in fall of 2018, Page Six reports that Justin and Hailey Bieber are planning a wedding.
They may have officially become husband and wife after a meeting at the New York City Clerk's Office, but that doesn't mean that the "Love Yourself" singer and cover girl are foregoing a big party to celebrate their coupledom. Per Page Six, the couple has already sent out "save the dates" for a February 28 bash.
Are Priyanka and Nick Jonas shaking right now? Can the Biebers really best their jaw-dropping party?
The Bieber party sounds wild. Though the event is still over a month away, Page Six revealed that dancers are already in rehearsals for the big day. Tay James, the official DJ for Bieber's tours, is also reportedly gearing up for the wedding. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for the Biebers for comment.
The duo may be planning quite the bash, but they have kept things low-key in recent months. After a tour of New York City (which involved a lot of crying in public) Justin and Hailey have reportedly made an official home in Waterloo, Ontario, where sources claim they hope to raise future little Biebers. They're already raising one: The couple adopted an adorable puppy named Oscar.
But before we get to the mini human Biebs: These two have a party to plan. Who else wants to volunteer as seat fillers?
