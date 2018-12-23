Justin & Hailey Bieber’s New “Christmas Baby” Is An Adorable Pup Named Oscar

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in the fall, recently decided to expand their family with the adoption of an adorable little pup named Oscar. On Saturday, both Biebers took to Instagram to announce Oscar’s arrival.
"Meet our dogson [sic] his name is #Oscar," Justin wrote in the caption. Hailey quickly followed suit and posted numerous photos and videos of the pup on her Instagram story, calling him her new “Christmas baby.” In most of the clips, Oscar can be seen cuddling sweetly with his new parents, sleeping soundly, or scurrying around in their bed.
There has yet to be an explanation as to why little dog-Bieber’s name is Oscar. Maybe he’s named after a relative or a person the Biebers admire, or the couple was in the holiday spirit and just saw The Grinch. Or maybe it’s simply because he’s a hot dog. (Get it?)
After a whirlwind summer engagement, the couple sparked rumors that they had tied the knot in September after being spotted outside a New York City courthouse. It wasn’t until late November, though, that the two officially confirmed they had indeed wed. First, Hailey changed her name on Instagram — the millennial way of making a relationship officially official. Soon after, Justin gushed about his “first Thanksgiving as a married man.”
“Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!” Justin wrote. “Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”
The Biebers seem to be happier than ever, and hopefully, Oscar will make an appearance in the family holiday photo.
