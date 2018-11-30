Hailey Bieber Wants Little Biebers

After a whirlwind relationship, Hailey Baldwin — nay, Hailey Bieber, according to her recent Instagram name change — is already talking about having babies with her new husband.
Two months after telling Twitter that she wasn't married "yet," Mrs. Bieber is teasing the possibility of kids in the December 2018 issue of Vogue Arabia.
"I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own... I would say now that’s a closer reality."
It isn't the first time Hailey has spoken out about her love of little ones. This week, she shared a heartfelt message about her work with UNICEF to Instagram.
Advertisement
"I absolutely adore children and my heart aches for children who are in need, that’s why I’ve partnered with @unicef to raise money for children who are in need of medical attention, clean water, food, and education."
View this post on Instagram
I absolutely adore children? and my heart aches for children who are in need, that’s why I’ve partnered with @unicef to raise money for children who are in need of medical attention, clean water, food, and education. I’m urging all of you to please donate right here or the link in my bio❤️——> https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/haileys-birthday-unicef-usa-fundraiser1
Hailey's hubby Justin is apparently a fan of kids as well; he never misses an opportunity to share Instagram photos of his younger siblings, like latest addition Bay Bieber.
Though Justin hasn't spoken out about Hailey's comments, he did share his thoughts on family in a Thanksgiving-related Instagram post.
"First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!"
View this post on Instagram
Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !
Could next year's Thanksgiving include a few baby Biebers? Maybe, though Hailey did stress to Vogue Arabia that kids weren't in the works "any time soon." Of course, considering the whirlwind speed of the Biebers' relationship and marriage, let's not rule out the possibility.
Advertisement