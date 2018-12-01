Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Married, But Haven't Finished Tying The Knot Yet

It finally happened! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially been pronounced husband and wife, and the celebration is only just beginning.
The couple tied the knot during a Western wedding in front of family and friends in India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday, People reports. But Jonas and Chopra will also wed in a Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father, followed by a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.
Both the bride and groom wore custom Ralph Lauren, the designer confirmed on Twitter. “Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the occasion of their wedding. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party.”
The festivities began with a number of traditional pre-celebrations, including a mehndi ceremony, where the bride has traditional henna tattoos applied. Their wedding guests were informed of the activities via some chic welcome gift bags, which also included treats dubbed “a taste of India” and the book Western Weddings for Dummies, Cosmo reports.
“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra joked of her extravagant nuptials in an interview with Vogue. This walk down the aisle comes just four months after the pair announced their engagement in July. Chopra describes it as “an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions.” We have to agree.
Jonas and Chopra’s love story began in 2016 when the singer slid in the actress’ DMs on Twitter. Months later the two went on their unofficial first date, which ended in a very polite back pat, which Chopra is still upset about. Nonetheless, the two quickly became smitten with each other, and the rest is history.
"This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now,” Chopra said.
