According to henna artist Natalia Zamparini , the application of the henna tattoo at the Mehndi ceremony (which typically takes place in the days before the nuptials) can take upwards of 10 hours. The ceremony is a time when the bride can relax with her loved ones. "The process of giving and receiving henna as part of the wedding ceremony affords the bride time to connect with those around her, to be held, to be touched," Mangala Bühler-Rose , a New York City-based henna artist, says. "She has the opportunity to be adorned." Zamparini agrees, “The way we use makeup and jewelry now, this is one of the most ancient forms of that."