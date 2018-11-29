Everything We Know About Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Venue

As we speak, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's multi-part wedding celebrations are already underway in Jodhpur, India. According to the Times of India, though there were initially two venues for the whole thing — one for the pre-wedding sangeet, one for everything else — they've moved it all to the Umaid Bhawan Palace for security reasons. By the looks of it, that's not exactly going to disappoint anyone.
The hotel, museum, and royal residence, built from 1929-1943, is no low-key wedding venue. The palace sits atop a hill in Jodhpur, in northwest India. The family of Gaj Singh, a Maharaja until royal privileges were banished in 1971, still lives there. With 347 rooms, it's the sixth largest royal residence in the world. But let's all take a little Instagram tour of it, just to make sure we approve:
The property spans 26 acres, in case anyone gets stir-crazy indoors.
The hotel, owned by Taj Hotels, has 22 rooms and 42 suites. It's one of the top-rated hotels in the world.
Right now, you can book a stay at the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the bargain price of $590 a night. By W magazine's calculations, Jonas and Chopra are probably spending about $550,000 for rooms for themselves and their guests.
It sure looks like a palace on the inside.
Not that Chopra and Jonas won't be enhancing it for their celebrations. This is no place for minimalist decor.
The groomed gardens are a perfect place for outdoor ceremonies.
When all is said and done, it looks like a great place to unwind, too.
We hope the newlyweds get to soak it all in for a bit when the whole shebang is over on Monday!
